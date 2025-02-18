Trending: Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan’s video goes insanely viral

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s son, Hridhaan Roshan, has been making headlines after his recent appearance at the success party of The Roshans documentary on Netflix. While the whole Roshan family attended, it was Hridhaan who stole the spotlight. His striking resemblance to Hrithik made fans go crazy on social media.

Hridhaan’s Viral Moment

On Sunday, Hridhaan made a rare public appearance with his father. He wore a simple outfit—a white T-shirt with a checkered shirt and trousers—but still grabbed everyone’s attention. Fans noticed his sharp features and wavy hair, comparing him to his famous father, Hrithik, often called Bollywood’s “Greek God.”

Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Social media was flooded with compliments about Hridhaan’s looks. Many said he looks just like Hrithik, while some even called him “better looking” than his dad. Others called him “Chota Hrithik Roshan” and even compared him to Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet.

Hrithik’s kid looks a bit like Timothee Chalamet ?! https://t.co/krD4lI0ONX — Riiii (@RahRiiii) February 17, 2025

Will Hridhaan Join Bollywood?

Fans are already guessing if Hridhaan will become an actor. He hasn’t shown interest in acting yet, but his good looks and family background make it likely.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is busy with his next movie War 2, featuring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. With Hridhaan’s viral moment, the Roshan family is once again in the spotlight!