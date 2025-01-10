Hrithik Roshan rejected blockbuster film, it earned Rs 13,000cr

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, known as the “Greek God of Bollywood,” turned 51 on January 10, 2025. This year marks a special milestone in his career—the 25th anniversary of his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, the film released in 2000 and made Hrithik an overnight sensation. To celebrate, the movie is being re-released, reminding fans of the actor’s incredible journey.

Hrithik has delivered many blockbuster films over the years, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War. He is admired for his acting talent and impressive dance moves. His next movie, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to release on August 14, 2025.

The Hollywood Movie He Missed

Interestingly, Hrithik once had the chance to debut in Hollywood. Rob Cohen, the director of Furious 7, wanted him in the movie, which became a global blockbuster, earning Rs. 13,000 crore. However, Hrithik turned it down because of his busy schedule in Bollywood, particularly while working on Mohenjo Daro.

Though it’s unclear which role he was offered, some believe it was the character Safar, played by Ali Fazal. This decision showed Hrithik’s focus on his Bollywood commitments.

Despite missing out on some big projects, Hrithik’s career continues to shine. With 25 years of success and more exciting movies ahead, he remains one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.