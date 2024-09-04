Trending: MS Dhoni’s wife’s smoking photo becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, has recently sparked a buzz online after some vacation photos from her trip to Greece surfaced. These images, shared by actress Karishma Tanna, captured attention when eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be Sakshi holding a cigarette in one of the shots. As the picture spread across social media, it quickly went viral, igniting conversations.
This isn’t the first time that Sakshi has found herself at the center of smoking-related rumors. In the past, an old picture from her college days made rounds on social media, again linking her to smoking.
Moreover, there had been earlier instances when a video of MS Dhoni himself smoking a hookah, commonly known as sheesha, surfaced online, adding to the chatter surrounding the couple.