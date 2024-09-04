Trending: MS Dhoni’s wife’s smoking photo becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, has recently sparked a buzz online after some vacation photos from her trip to Greece surfaced. These images, shared by actress Karishma Tanna, captured attention when eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be Sakshi holding a cigarette in one of the shots. As the picture spread across social media, it quickly went viral, igniting conversations.

In #KarishmaTanna 's insta story from Mykonos, and it seems that Mrs. Thala #SakshiDhoni wife of #MahendraSinghDhoni also smokes, and they both are attending the same event as Ms. #KritiSanon . pic.twitter.com/KnQEJ7wyAa — PitchAndPopcorn (@RajnilSarma99) August 31, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Sakshi has found herself at the center of smoking-related rumors. In the past, an old picture from her college days made rounds on social media, again linking her to smoking.

Moreover, there had been earlier instances when a video of MS Dhoni himself smoking a hookah, commonly known as sheesha, surfaced online, adding to the chatter surrounding the couple.