Trending photos: Saif with newborn, Hania’s pre-wedding and more

Mumbai: A new day, a fresh set of celebrity photos and once again, the internet is in full frenzy. Interestingly, the pictures currently flooding social media are not recent clicks but throwbacks from 2016. Yes, you read that right.

A viral Instagram trend titled “2026 is the new 2016” has taken over feeds, with people revisiting moments from a decade ago. The trend has struck a nostalgic chord, transporting users back to a time of unfiltered selfies, iconic pop music, and carefree memories.

Bollywood celebrities have happily joined the wave, with Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the nostalgia parade. The actress shared never-before-seen pictures from 2016, fondly calling it the “year of the bump,” as she was expecting her first son, Taimur Ali Khan. One touching photo shows Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur at the hospital, with Kareena’s grandmother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor, seen in the background, an image that instantly melted hearts.

Joining Kareena were Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday, who also dug into their archives to share rare throwback pictures that have since gone viral.

Ananya Panday’s 2016.

Dia Mirza’s 2016 dump.

Well, Pakistani celebrities are also making headlines with viral and candid moments. Maya Ali turned heads as she attended actress Hina Afridi’s nikah resurfaced, where she looked breathtaking in a green saree.

Meanwhile, pictures of Hania Aamir, allegedly from a pre-wedding Qawwali night at rumoured beau Asim Azhar’s residence have taken social media by storm. Though unconfirmed, the photos have added fuel to ongoing wedding speculations.