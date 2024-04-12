Trending photos: Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui spotted together

Mumbai: The entertainment industry witnessed a surprising bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui last night leaving fans going gaga. The two have become close buddies lately. Their camaraderie was on display once more at the IPL 2024 match on Thursday, where they were seen enjoying the cricketing action

During the RCB vs MI match, Munawar Faruqui took a candid selfie and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “3 different moods in one pic.” In the photo, he was standing between Shehnaaz Gill and Avneet Kaur. What caught our attention were their cheerful faces which clearly had a strong bond of friendship. It looked like they had a gala time together at Wankhede Stadium!

Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui’s Viral Selfie

Munawar and Shehnaaz’s friendship started in 2022 after the comedian won Lock Upp 2 season 1. Their first photo took the internet by storm then and fans went gaga over their chemistry. They were a part of ‘Bigg Boss’, but in two distinctive seasons. While Shehnaaz’s popularity rose to newer heights after the show in 2019, Munawar won the ‘BB 17‘ trophy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui announced his acting debut in a web series titled First Copy. He also unveiled the official teaser of the series.