Trending pics: First glimpse of Bharti Singh’s baby, Deepika Padukone’s lavish bedroom & more

Mumbai: Like every day, the Entertainment world is buzzing with quite a few interesting pictures and posts on internet. Thanks to the social media that we get too see all those updates from the celeb’s both professional and personal life. From Bharti Singh getting discharged from hospital post delivery to RRR success bash in Mumbai, here’s a look at all social media posts and pictures which grabbed headlines today.

Bharti Singh and Haarch Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on 3rd April. The comedian and her husband were today clicked with their baby for the very first time as the couple walked out of the hospital. Check out her pictures below where got a first glimpse of Junior Limbachiyaa.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is creating waves at box office ever since it got released. RRR‘s lead stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and NTR Jr, director SS Rajamouli, producer Jayantilal Gada, actors Aamir Khan and Huma Qureshi, among many others, were a part of the bash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday interacted with her fans on Instagram through Ask Me Anything session. The actor said that if she were a place, it would be ‘home’ and shared a glimpse of her luxurious bedroom.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot on April 17th. Ahead of their big fat wedding, several morphed photos of the couple as bride and groom are surfacing on internet.

Sussanne shared a couple of pictures from her restaurant opening bash that also feature Hrithik, Arslan and Saba. She captioned the post: “The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts. Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I love you all…full power ahead P.S Let’s make this the best life possible. Vedro Goa has arrived. Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy.”