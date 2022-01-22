Trending pics: Ibrahim-Palak spotted, Salman-Pragya’s loved-filled snaps & more

Mumbai: Tinsel town stars leave no stone unturned to sent the internet into complete meltdown with their photos. Like everyday, today too several celebs made headlines for their pictures. Missed out on these photos? Worry not! We have bought you everything covered in today photos of the day segment. Scroll down to see.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted post a dinner date night in Mumbai on Friday. Bollywood ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the duo leaving the restaurant. In the video, Palak was seen trying to hide her face as camera flashes went off.

Neetu Kapoor on Saturday remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. “In remembrance,” she wrote as she shared candid pictures of them sharing a laugh.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures of herself looking elegant in a saree on her Instagram sending her fans and following in awe. Check them out below.

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal have come together for a beautiful romantic track titled ‘Main Chala’. It also features singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Fans have been sharing love-filled snaps of Salman and Pragya from the son on social media.

Salman & Pragya's Natural Chemistry in #MainChala 👌💙 Didn't Seem Like This is Their First Song Together! pic.twitter.com/VBJH0sLTm9 — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) January 22, 2022

Wow ,Superb song Yaar ❤️🔥😍

Beautiful Lyrics ,This is Music 🎶🎵



Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan chemistry with pragya

Just on fire 💥🔥❤️#guru paaji Voice 👌👌🔥#MainChala #Salmankhan pic.twitter.com/sSZw8Gw64l — 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 (@RahulRyonn) January 22, 2022

Actor and former Rajasthan Tourism Minister Bina Kak on Friday shared new photos of Salman Khan enjoying a traditional Rajasthani meal with his family. Pictures showed Salman and his family, including brother Arbaaz Khan, step-mother Helen, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and costume designer Ashley Rebello. While the last person’s face is not clear, he seems to be Sohail Khan.

An old picture of the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from before she won the Miss World title in 1994 has been doing rounds on internet.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill recently treated her fans and followers with a new set of pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous in a yellow sequenced lehenga.