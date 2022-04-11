Trending pics: Munawar Faruqui’s wife’s photo, SRK’s Mercedez ride & more

Mumbai: Just another day in the world of showbiz and celebrities are making sure to keep their fans eyes glued to the social media. From posting a throwback click to sharing moments from their current happenings, a lot of celeb posts took over our social media feeds today. Check them out below.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking a fun car ride in Mumbai on Sunday with his two kids — Suhana Khan and AbRam. Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show SRK in the driver’s seat in his swanky Mercedez. Check out the pictures below.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently on their religious trip to Mecca and Madina. The couple has been sharing several glimpses from their Umrah trip.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting married this weekend. As their wedding date nears, Alia’s first Instagram post from 2018 for soon-to-be hubby Ranbir is resurfacing online.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who ic currently inside Kangana Ranaut‘s show Lock Upp, recently revealed that he is married and has a child. Ever since he made a shocking confession, his pictures with his wife and son are circulating on social media.

The same picture shown in a #LockUpp



How blindly fans were saying tht she's his sister, but #munawarfaruqui accepted tat she's his wife n kid



Now who's news is fake?



I feel munawar faked his personality in #LockUpp & his fans are blind pic.twitter.com/sSEgSmnUje — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) April 9, 2022

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about her girls and paw-friends in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram handle, the actress dropped a series of pictures from her ‘Soul Sunday’. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups 🥰 🐶 ✅❤️☀️.”

TV diva Hina Khan is currently in Dubai. The actress has been sharing a lot of glimpses off late with her mother and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal from trip. Check out.

As Alia Bhatt is all set to get married to her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor, excited fans have been sharing her pictures as donning bridal outfits from her past shoots and ads.

#AliaBhatt sure makes for a stunning bride on screen. Here’s a picture from the sets of a project today. pic.twitter.com/L0xm18wofh — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 11, 2021

alia bhatt will be the prettiest bride ever pic.twitter.com/bfqiTMhNx3 — َ (@yourstrulysafaa) September 18, 2021