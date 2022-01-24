Trending pics: Priyanka-Nick with newborn, Anushka-Virat’s daughter photos & more

Mumbai: A new day and a new bunch of celebrity pictures! B-town is buzzing with various activities almost every second. A lot of photos from the world of showbiz grabbed attention on the internet today. Missed out on interesting updates about your favourite stars? Here’s look all the celebrity photos that made headlines today. Scroll down to see.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s pictures are going crazy viral on internet since yesterday. The actress and her daughter were seen Virat’s match from the stands. The actress was carrying her little munchkin in her arms while they watched Virat playing on the field. Check out the pictures here:

Every first born daughter looks like the female version of her dad#ViratKohli #vamika pic.twitter.com/sEnK0VGybo — Rajath (@Rajath_Viratian) January 23, 2022

To be very honest cutie #Vamika is cut to copy of our #KingKohli.



N congratulations king for ur half century. #Vamika pic.twitter.com/1WhFzMOrlZ — Nilam (@nilam_vasava) January 23, 2022

Katrina Kaif on Monday treated her fans with ‘oh-so-gorgeous’ pictures from Maldives. She shared a couple of photos on Instagram in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous, smiling bright, enjoying Maldives sun and wind. While fans wondered if the pics are from her honeymoon, now it is being learned that she has gone to Maldives for a TV commercial shoot.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday made a big announcement in which they revealed that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. A couple of photos Nick and Priyanka with babies are going viral on social media. Check them out below.

Image Source: Twitter

Singer and host Aditya Narayan is beyond elated as he shared the news that he’ll become father soon. The actor got married to Shweta Agarwal in December 2020 and they will be welcoming their first child. In an adorable pic, that he recently shared Shweta can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who are currently shooting in Indore, took to their respective social media accounts to post pictures from Narmada river bank. Check them out below.

On the occasion of World Education Day, actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to share an adorable throwback class photo of herself and her batchmates. Dressed in her blue and white uniform, Shilpa could be standing in the middle of the second row, smiling for the camera.