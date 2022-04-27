Trending pics: Rakhi Sawant’s iftar party with poor, Priyanka Chopra’s LA home & more

Hyderabad: Celebrities enjoy a massive fan following not just in India but across the world as well. Everything they do and every time they step out in and around the town, becomes news as their followers want to know it all. With social media becoming a boon for such fans, it is rather obvious that the pictures of B-town celebrities often go viral. Scroll ahead and check it out all those pictures that are making waves on internet.

Bigg Boss fame and actress Rakhi Sawant recently hosted an iftar party for poor in Mumbai. In the warm pictures and videos that are surfacing online, Rakhi can be seen distributing gulab jamun, halwa, juice, kachori, and several other delicacies to the children.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their friends at their LA house last night. Philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy shared the pictures on social media where we got to see few inside glimpses of the star couple’s gorgeous home.

Superstar Salman Khan recently clicked with his fans and picture of him posing with a woman and a baby girl is going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal dropped a picture on Instagram. In the picture, it seems like the URI actor is praying in the Gurudwara. “Nirbhau. Nirvair,” he captioned.

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni was recently spotted having ‘guilt-free cheat meal’ at a cafe in Hyderabad. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a picture of himself feasting on a cold beverage. He looked handsome as ever in a black sweatshirt and beige track pants with a man bun.

Zayed Khan’s pictures from his ‘transformative journey’ are taking internet by storm. Taking to Instagram, Zayed thanked former brother-in-law and actor Hrithik Roshan in the post, referring to him as a “mentor.”

Latest pictures of actress, producer, and director Divya Khosla Kumar will make your jaws drop.