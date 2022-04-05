Trending pics: Ranbir-Alia’s wedding photo, RRR success party in Hyderabad & more

Mumbai: Fans, especially movie buffs, wait for all exciting updates from the world of entertainment everyday. And we all know that the industry is constantly buzzing with new updates almost every minute, and so are celebrities’ social media accounts. So, it might be difficult for you to keep a tab of everything that’s happening in and around the tinsel town. Fret not! We have got you covered everything in today’s ‘Trending pics’ segment. Scroll ahead!

The whole team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with their families celebrated the success of the magnum opus in Hyderabad on Monday. Several pictures and videos from the bash are surfacing online.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating singer Saba Azad. Fans are going gaga over the alleged couple’s latest clicks from Mumbai airport as they walked hand-in-hand.

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 26th birthday today and on the occasion, the makers of her upcoming film released her first look. In the film, Rashmika plays Afreen and can be seen donning hijab. The yet-to-be-titled film has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

(Image Source: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to get married on April 17th. Ahead of the big fat wedding, their fans are sharing several morphed pictures of Alia and Ranbir as bride and groom that surfacing on social media.

Kapil Sharma recently shared photos from his Amritsar trip on Instagram. The first photo is of the Golden Temple and the second photo has Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath praying at the Golden Temple. He wrote, “blessings from Shri Darbar sahib #amritsar #darbarsahib #punjab #gratitude.”

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after a long time and fans are super-happy to see her in a gorgeous avatar. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 fame rocked a white top-denim look.