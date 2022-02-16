Trending pics: Salman-Katrina reunite, Jasmin Bhasin’s new boyfriend in Dubai & more

Mumbai: A new day calls for a new set of photos from the tinsel town. Just like everyday, our favourite celebrities have ensured to keep our eyes glued to the social media by their interesting posts. In today’s ‘Trending Photos’ segment, we have compiled a few best pictures that have managed to grab headlines today. Scroll down and check them out.

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday headed to Delhi to finish off the last leg of their much-awaited upcoming film Tiger 3. Pictures and videos of their reunion at the airport are going viral on social media. Take a look.

Jasmin Bhasin is currently in Dubai for the shotting of her upcoming music video with Umar Riaz. The actress, who is currently in a strong relationship with Aly Goni, recently shared a photo of her ‘new Dubai boyfriend’. Wondering who he is? Check it out below.

Alia Bhatt recently flew to Berlin for the world premiere of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She took the social media by a storm lately after she shared new pics wherein she nailed her minimal look in a white gown.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has set internet on fire with her recent Instagram photos where she is seen sporting a red saree for a wedding. Senior designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share the star kid’s pictures.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s adorable daughter Shamisha Shetty turned two on Tuesday. Shilpa, her sister Shamita Shetty, Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat, Raj Kundra and Sunanda Shetty celebrated the occasion with a grand bash. See the glimpses of celebrations here.