Trending pics: Sara Ali Khan visits Hagia Sophia mosque, Hrithik-Sussanne reunite & more

Mumbai: Just another day in the world of showbiz and celebrities are making sure to keep their fans eyes glued to the social media. From posting a throwback click to sharing moments from their current happenings to their vacation pictures, a lot of celeb posts took over our social media feeds today. Check them out below.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with an exciting poster from his latest film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Snapshots from the teaser are being shared widely on social media. SRK’s production house shared the teaser clip on social media with caption, “When @iamsrk and @atlee47 come together, it’s bound to blow your mind. Get ready for the action entertainer #Jawan, in cinemas on 2nd June 2023! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently turned cheerleader for his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and showed his support for her new professional venture, Chivas 18. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video collage of pictures from the event, which included snaps of her posing with Hrithik and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, on her either side, and captioned it, “Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up.”

Hrithik commented on the post, “Huge congratulations Sussanne (raising hands emoji) this was amazing !!” He also reposted the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “So so proud of you Sussanne! You are a superstar.”

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is a travel freak, recently visited Turkey. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram with her team, including Rohan and Tanya. In the image, they are posing in front of iconic monuments and smiling for the camera. Some of the sites Sara visited include Bosphorus Strait, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Suleymaniye Camii and Blue Mosque.

On Friday, Navya Naveli Nanda treated fans to some rare throwback pictures of her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as the couple celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared a cute throwback picture of her and wrote, “I remember taking this photo after passing out of school. I was so excited to be in collage even though I was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up. Love this photo @shagunkhanna Miss you Paddy aunty #throwbackthursday #memories #missyou #ting.”

Salman Khan’s candid pictures from his IIFA 2022 shoot are surfacing on social media.

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza is currently in Paris, France. She enjoying some lovely times with her family including her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and her father Imran Mirza. Her Instagram caption read, “The customary Eiffel Tower yearly visit.”