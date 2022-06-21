Trending pics: Shehnaaz Gill turns bride, Naga Chaitanya’s girlfriend and more

Mumbai: There’s a lot that happens in the industry every day. Few things among them that cheer us up are knowing what our favourite celebs are up to, or when they share interesting updates. Been excited for that entertainment scoop of the day, but missed it out? Worry not! We have got you covered in today’s trending pics segment.

Take a quick look at the daily dose of pictures from the entertainment industry.

Popular actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were on cloud nine after seeing their favourite star in bridal avatar. Sana made her ramp debut in a stunning red lehenga for designer Samant Chauhan at Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week.

I just came across this beautiful new picture of the sweetest #ShehnaazGill 🌟

She looks absolutely gorgeous in red!

What a lovely Indian young lady she is with a pure soul.

She always puts a smile on my face!

What about you? ❤️

:#ShehnaazGill@ishehnaaz_gill 🌹#SidNaazians pic.twitter.com/o8E37tuWJr — Ghada Makhoul (@Ghada_Makhoul) June 21, 2022

Speculations are rife that Naga Chaitanya has finally found his new love. The actor is rumoured to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala and ever since the news came in, her pictures are going viral on social media.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted the first glimpse from her vacation in London, she captioned the picture, “Waited two years for you baby …Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover”

After a fairytale wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying their Honeymoon in Thailand. The couple had shared a cute glimpse of their romantic vacay on Social Media which is going viral on the internet.

Actor Kareena Kapoor, on International Yoga Day, shared a picture of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan trying to balance himself on his hands and feet. She wrote, “Balance…such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people …My Jeh baba.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable pic of her baby boy Neil as she revealed his face. Her caption read, “19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!”