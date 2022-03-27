Trending pics: Sonakshi Sinha with bf Zaheer, Allu Arjun’s daughter graduates & more

Mumbai: New day calls for a new set of viral celebrities photos. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan look to Shanaya Kapoor’s ramp debut, several pictures are making waves on internet. Missed them out? Fret not, we have got covered everything in today’s ‘trending pics’ section. Scroll down to see them.

South superstar Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with daughter Allu Arha where he is seen congratulating her as she is promoted from one class to another. The father-daughter duo is seen smiling brightly in the photo. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Congratulations to my Lil graduate #alluarha Soo proud of you my baby”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been spotted watching the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent the internet into a meltdown as he posted a shirtless photo of himself. Posing with outstretched arms, the actor showed off his ‘Pathaan’ look and flaunted his ripped physique. He wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”

Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. The two were spotted at Bastian, Worli on Saturday night. They looked all decked up and we are absolutely loving it. Check out the pictures here.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday treated his fans to super cool pictures of himself. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a glimpse of him enjoying a cool dip in a lake and photo is going crazy viral on social media.

Ahead of her Bollywood debut ‘Bedhadak’, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor marked her ramp debut at the star-studded Lakme Fashion Show. Shanaya turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s show, along with ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pictures from the event have went viral on internet.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz recently took to his Instagram to share a set of hot pictures setting the internet on fire. “Their aint no victory without sacrifice,” he wrote along with the photos.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra’s glamorous show at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 on Saturday. She shared several glimpses of the event on her Instagram handle and we are loving every bit of it.