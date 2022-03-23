Trending pics: Suhana Khan’s mystery bf, Munawar-Anjali’s loved-up photos & more

Mumbai: Celebrities enjoy a massive fan following not just in India but across the world as well. Everything they do and every time they step out in and around the town, becomes news as their followers want to know it all.

With social media becoming a boon for such fans, it is rather obvious that the pictures of B-town celebrities often go viral. Scroll down and check out some of the photos that grabbed headlines today.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among internet’s favourite star kids. On Tuesday, the diva stepped out in the city with a male friend. Soon after the pictures were shared online, they were quick to ask why the star kid was covering her face and who she was with. Many even went on wonder if he is her mystery boyfriend.

RRR team — Ram Charan and Jr NTR — and director SS Rajamouli, who are on a national tour to promote their upcoming magnum opus, recently made their way to the Ganga Ghat for Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Tuesday for a special puja. Check out the pictures here.

#RRRMovie promotions at #Varanasi shows that u not only hv to be #hindu, but u also hv to show ur devotion towards Hindu culture.

Effect of #TheKashmirFiles.



In d coming days many #Bollywood ppl will follow this new promotion way, bcoz they want Money from #hindus pocket.#RRR pic.twitter.com/SUt2LpGa2Q — BALIDAN4INDIA (@peacei24) March 23, 2022

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has currently taken a break from the hustle-bustle of everyday life, is making the most of his stay in the UK. Taking to Instagram, he recently dropped a bundle of photos taken during a dreamy sunset from London.

Kangana Ranaut, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, visited the Vaishno Devi shrine. She shared happy pictures of herself from there on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and blessings.

South diva Tamannaah is currently vacationing in the Maldives. She has been treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos from the gorgeous location which leaving her fans gushing at her.

Lock Upp contestants Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui’s bond is going strong inside the show. Fans are just in awe of how the duo takes care of each other. Their love filled snaps from the show are taking internet by storm and it seems like telly is all set to get another hot couple soon.

this is most cutest moment ever of loockupp#MunawarFaruqui #AnjaliArora #Munjali#Loockupp

We want to see together Munawar and anjali pic.twitter.com/VAGd7SyLWn — Gohar reza (@Goharreza5) March 15, 2022

Anjali knows about munawar so well…she knows munawar has a prb with ali…she just do things without letting him know…even after munawar denied things …#AnjaliArora #MunawarFaruqui #Lockupp #LockUppWithKaran pic.twitter.com/s1vuzbuC3u — Lockupp season 1 (@itz_hemendra) March 22, 2022

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, has become the proud owner of a brand-new car. She has recently purchased a swanky Audi Q7 Facelift and the pictures have recently surfaced on the internet.