Hyderabad: When it comes to stardom, luxury, and charisma, no one shines brighter than Shah Rukh Khan. Often called the King of Bollywood and ranked among the world’s richest actors, SRK’s lifestyle is a perfect mix of success and sophistication. From his sea-facing mansion Mannat in Mumbai to his private jet and luxury car collection, every aspect of his life reflects his hard-earned achievements. But one thing that always catches attention is his love for watches — and his latest one is a true masterpiece.

SRK at Joy Forum 2025

At the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked – A watch worth a staggering Rs. 5.45 crore ($620,000).

(Credits: theindianhorology / Instagram)

Bollywood’s Iconic Trio Reunites in Riyadh

At the same event, Bollywood fans witnessed a historic reunion as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khanshared the stage together. The three legends spoke about their friendship, decades-long careers, and the bond they share with their fans.

Salman Khan spoke about how the love of the audience and the dedication of directors and writers shaped their journeys. Shah Rukh highlighted the emotional connection Indian cinema has with people around the world, saying that the culture and family values in their stories help them reach millions of hearts.

Aamir Khan reflected on how luck, timing, and opportunity played a big role in their success. He mentioned that being born in India and being part of Hindi cinema gave them the platform to achieve their dreams.

The trio also shared light-hearted moments on stage, teasing each other about their film backgrounds and joking about working together someday. Their warmth and chemistry reminded fans why the “Three Khans” continue to rule Bollywood after more than 30 years.

At 59, Shah Rukh Khan continues to inspire millions with his humility, success, and sense of style. His choice of the Rs. 5.45 crore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak perfectly matches his royal image. Whether it’s through his movies, his words, or his fashion, SRK proves once again why he remains the true King of Bollywood and a global symbol of class and confidence.