Trending: SRK fever at Arab wedding, watch viral video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity knows no bounds, with fans scattered all around the globe. From India to various corners of the world, King Khan has built a global fan base that transcends borders and cultures. The universal appeal of his charm, talent, and on-screen presence has connected with people from diverse backgrounds, making him a beloved figure on an international scale.

And now, a video of Arab men dancing to a popular song by Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on the internet. The video, posted on Instagram by Riyadh Connect, shows how Bollywood’s influence transcends borders and cultures.

In the viral clip, the wedding guests can be seen dancing to Chammak Challo song SRK’s movie Ra.One, adding a unique touch to the celebration. What makes this video particularly noteworthy is the genuine expression of joy displayed by the attendees. Watch the video below.

The video, which was shared on Instagram two days ago, has received 13.1 million views. The video also elicited various responses from social media users.

One user said, “Indian movies are very popular among Arabs…”

Another user remarked, “The influence of Indian music is evident.”

“Welcome to India, Habibi,” the third user commented.

The fourth user praised, “Indian music is amazing!”