Trending: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s wedding confirmed

Mumbai: After weeks of rumours and endless fan speculation, television’s most loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have finally made it official. They are engaged and all set to get married soon. The couple gave fans a dreamy surprise on the newly released reality show Desi Bling, where Karan planned a grand proposal for Tejasswi that instantly went viral on social media.

Adding more excitement to the buzz, fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has now confirmed the engagement and also confirmed that wedding celebrations will happen very soon. Taking to X on Wednesday, Rajiv shared a screenshot from his video call with the couple, where Karan was seen proudly showing Tejasswi’s engagement ring while Rajiv looked completely shocked.

Sharing the post, Rajiv wrote, “Are you freaking kidding me! About bloody time! The love story that annoyed the crap out of me in BB finally you getting married! Sooo happy for you guys!!”

Are you freaking kidding me!About bloody time!As you can see I was shocked as hell!The love story that annoyed the crap of me in BB finally you getting married!Sooo happy for you guys!! See my predictions always come true!I also predicted twins! Just saying!@kkundrra #teju pic.twitter.com/huTD3u25gg — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) May 21, 2026

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s engagement

The proposal itself looked straight out of a Bollywood film. In the latest episode of Desi Bling, Tejasswi walked into a beautifully decorated venue and was left speechless after spotting giant illuminated “Will You Marry Me?” signs glowing across the water. Karan then went down on one knee and proposed to her in an emotional moment.

An overwhelmed Tejasswi, struggling to hold back tears, said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.” She also reflected on their journey together and said that despite people doubting their relationship after Bigg Boss 15, they have stood by each other for four years.

“Imperfectly perfect story”

“Thankyou for bringing out the man in me , the man who has the guts to say this is it!”😭💗



Ohhh myyyyyy god. From saying these 12 weeks have been the best 12 weeks of my life to saying these 4 years have been the best.I have no words🥹💍#TejRan pic.twitter.com/foLiA6K9pD — hugivzashit (@hugivzashit06) May 20, 2026

Fans are now celebrating the big news online and cannot wait to see the couple officially tie the knot.