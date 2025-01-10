Trending: Vamika and Akaay Kohli’s cute video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently visited Premanand Maharaj Ji’s ashram in Vrindavan with their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The couple sought blessings and spent time in spiritual reflection, creating a buzz on social media with their humble visit.

Seeking Devotional Love

During their interaction, Anushka shared her experience from their previous visit. She mentioned how her questions were answered even without her asking them aloud. This time, she simply requested Prem Bhakti, which means devotional love. Maharaj Ji praised their dedication to spirituality, highlighting how challenging it is to seek devotion while living in the public eye.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Visited At Vrindavan Dham To Meet Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/6BSFVSaDtr — NRS (@infinitynishant) January 10, 2025

“Jab aapke pass aane ki hum baat kar rahe the, main man hi man aapse baat kar rahi thi, jo bhi sawaal mere aa rahe the (When we were planning to visit you, I was talking to you in my mind whatever questions came to my mind).” The actress noted later devotees were asking the same questions in Ekantik Vartalaap. “Aap mujhe bas prem bhakti de do bas (Please grant us love devotion),” says the actress on a concluding note.

Virat’s Humility and Guidance

While holding their daughter Vamika, Virat listened as Maharaj Ji encouraged him to view his cricket achievements as a service to the country. The spiritual leader also praised Anushka for guiding Virat on his spiritual journey, adding depth to their bond.

This isn’t the first time the couple has turned to spirituality. In 2022, they visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram during a tough phase in Virat’s career. They have also attended kirtans in London and Mumbai, showcasing their strong connection to spiritual practices.

The visit also gave fans a rare glimpse of their family life. Known for keeping their children away from the public eye, the couple’s devotion and humility left fans inspired.