Trending video: Aishwarya Rai dances to Salman Khan’s hit song

Mumbai: Bollywood has witnessed several iconic relationships and some equally talked-about breakups. Among the most discussed even today is the past relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Though both stars have long moved on with their lives, anything connected to them often resurfaces online and quickly grabs attention from fans.

Now, a new video featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral on social media, and it has once again sparked chatter among Bollywood followers. The clip shows Aishwarya dancing to the popular track “Salaam-E-Ishq,” a hit song originally associated with Salman Khan’s 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq.

The inside video comes from a recent wedding celebration attended by Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. In the clip, the actress can be seen enjoying the festivities as she grooves to the lively track alongside Abhishek and other guests on the dance floor. The couple appeared cheerful as they joined the celebrations and shared lighthearted moments with the attendees.

For the occasion, Aishwarya looked elegant in a dark blue suit set, while Abhishek opted for white trousers paired with a blue bandhgala. The video captures the festive mood as guests gathered around the couple while they danced.

The celebration was held for the wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, where several prominent guests were present. At one point during the celebrations, Nita Ambani and other attendees were also seen joining the couple on stage.

The song “Salaam-E-Ishq” comes from the 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq: A Tribute to Love. The track was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. The film featured a large ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Vidya Balan, John Abraham, and Shannon Esra.

The resurfaced video has now been widely shared across social media, drawing reactions from fans who continue to follow moments connected to Bollywood’s most talked-about past relationships.