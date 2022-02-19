Trending video: Kacha Badam singer performs at 5-star hotel

Mumbai: The viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ has crossed boundaries and gripped people from across the world with more and more teenagers including celebrities joining the trend and grooving to the peppy tune. Sung by West Bengal’s peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar, the song was first shared in November last year.

On Friday, Bhuban performed Live at a plush hotel, The Park in Kolkata. Hundreds of audience were seen cheering the singer and tapping their feet as he crooned Kacha Badam in full spirit. Video of his peformance is going viral on internet. Watch the video below.

For the unversed, the trending song was originally created by Bhuban,who used his melodic pitch attract customers to sell peanuts (Kacha Badam) in exchange for old, broken items. The video first went viral on social media, but it caught huge attention when two Bengali rappers made it peppy and released an official video that has received over 70 million views on YouTube.