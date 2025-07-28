Tribal girl in Telangana dies after collapsing during exam in govt school

The left-wing students organisations protested in Khammam, demanding the sacking of the warden of the residential school, and justice for the bereaved family members of the child.

Class X tribal student collapses and dies while appearing for an exam at her ashram school in Gollagudem in Khammam rural mandal on Monday, July 28, 2025.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Suspense prevailed over the cause of sudden death of a tribal girl while appearing for an exam in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Monday, July 28.

Pratima, Class 10 student of Gollagudem Ashram Girls’ High School in Khammam rural mandal, died under suspicious circumstances after being rushed to Sarvajana Hospital in Khammam town by the teachers.

The school management informed the deceased’s parents that she suffered a seizure while taking the exam.

However, the parents of the child alleged that though the incident happened at around 3.30 pm, they were not informed about it till 5.30 pm on Monday.

Student activists belonging to Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) held a protest near the Khammam District Government Hospital, demanding the sacking of the warden of the residential school, and justice for the bereaved family who have lost their child.

Scores of student activists were detained and released later.

Speaking with the media, PDSU leader Venkatesh said that the state government has been acting in a negligent manner, despite 40 children in welfare schools have died after Congress came to power in the state.

He questioned why the protesting students were being apprehended, while the warden, who he claimed was responsible for the girl’s death, was not being arrested.

“There are three ministers from Khammam, but none of them have responded to this issue yet. We demand immediate sacking of the warden and justice to the family members of the deceased,” he demanded.

