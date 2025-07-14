Class 5 Gurukul student dies while fleeing school in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a class 5 Gurukul student died after she attempted to jump from the hostel building while trying to escape in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday, July 14.

Sandhya, a native of the Mahabubnagar district, was brought to the hostel on July 12 by her parents reportedly against her wish.

“Sandhya was admitted to the school on June 21. For the first 13 days, she was fine. But then she fell homesick and was sent back home,” said a Gurukul staff member.

After a week, the child was back at school. “Sandhya came to the school along with her parents at 1:00 pm. Her parents left at 2:40 pm. The girl alleged she was brought against her will,” the staff member said.

On July 12, Sandhya was seen by the house master and other staff members. She had dinner and went to the hostel. “The watchman saw her at around midnight. However, when I went to take the roll call at 6:00 am, Sandhya wasn’t there,” the staff member said.

Sandhya’s body was found in the bushes. “It looks like she tried to jump the hostel wall. She died on the spot,” the staff member said. The child’s bag was found near her body.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up the investigation.

More details were awaited as the probe was underway.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) reacted to the incident through a post on the social media platform ‘X’. He said it was deeply distressing that another student had taken her own life in a Gurukul hostel.

He alleged that the failure of the Congress government is the reason behind the suicide of a Class 5 student in the Jyothibapule Hostel.

The BRS leader wrote that if the Chief Minister does not stop the series of deaths in Gurukul hostels, the Congress government will collapse due to the curse of parents.