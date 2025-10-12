Tribal woman assaulted, gangraped near Edupayala temple in Medak, dies

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old tribal woman, who was brutally assaulted and gang-raped near the Edupayala temple in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district, died while being shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday night, October 11.

According to police, the woman was found earlier in the day tied to a tree in an unconscious state with multiple injuries, including a fracture to her hand.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused had hired her for labour work from Medak town on Friday morning, but instead of taking her to the work site, they took her to an isolated spot near the temple, where they allegedly beat and raped her.

Local residents, upon discovering the woman in distress, immediately alerted the police.

Victim succumbs enroute to Hyderabad

She was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Medak police said efforts were underway to identify and trace the culprits using CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered.