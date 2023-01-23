Tribal woman branded ‘witch’, beaten up in Gujarat

Modasa: A tribal woman was allegedly beaten up after being forced to unclothe by her family members who branded her as a ‘witch’.

A video of the incident has surfaced in areas of Aravalli district and North Gujarat.

According to locals, this video clip is of Gadhiya Village, the woman is pulled out of her house by some women and men from her family who force her to unclothe and then beat her. In the video, they call the victim a ‘witch’ and ask her to leave the house and village.

Sources from the village said that when victim’s older daughter returned from school, she called emergency medical service and took her hospital. When she attempted to register a complaint against her brother-in-law and sister-in-law (Jeth & Jethani) and others, police person on duty took signature on paper, but did not lodge the complaint.

Aravalli District’s Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kharat, told IANS, “Police have come to know about such incident through media. We are searching for the victim and will inquire into the incident and act in accordance with law.”