HRDA seeks action against practice of unregistered doctors

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reform Doctors Association (HRDA) has requested the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) to take prompt action against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks (unqualified persons) who use and prescribe scheduled drugs.

The association further submitted a sixth set of 39 prescriptions issued by quacks and requested information on actions taken on previous sets.

The HRDA further warned of holding a Praja Arogya Parirakshana Sabha at the Dharna Chowk in Indira Park in February if the council fails to provide information or take action within a week.

HRDA’s Demands