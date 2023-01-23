HRDA seeks action against practice of unregistered doctors

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reform Doctors Association (HRDA) has requested the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) to take prompt action against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks (unqualified persons) who use and prescribe scheduled drugs.
The association further submitted a sixth set of 39 prescriptions issued by quacks and requested information on actions taken on previous sets.
The HRDA further warned of holding a Praja Arogya Parirakshana Sabha at the Dharna Chowk in Indira Park in February if the council fails to provide information or take action within a week.
HRDA’s Demands
- Constituting district-wise Anti-Quackery committees as promised by health minister T Harish Rao.
- Issuing a notification for TSMC elections as per a TS High Court order.
- Increasing pay for MBBS mid-level healthcare providers.
- Strengthening primary healthcare by allocating more budget for increasing PHCs, CHCs, and area hospitals.
- Issuing a notification for specialist doctors under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals.