Hyderabad: Student’s death after consultation from RMP stirs debate

Hyderabad: The Health Reforms Doctors’ Association (HRDA) has demanded the government and health minister, T Harish Rao to resume raids and inspections on all healthcare centres following the death of a student alleged mistreatment received by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).



While a section has criticised the government for not taking action against RMPs and encouraging quacks, the other section condemned the allegations against the government.



The victim, B Vijay, 22, who was about to leave for abroad for higher studies, was unwell and underwent treatment by an RMP doctor.



The doctor administered an injection after which the student suffered pains and was shifted to MGM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.



Vijay’s family alleged that his death was triggered by the injection given by the RMP.



Following the incident, HRDA demanded the government give time to legal establishments to rectify any deficiencies by serving notices and shutting all hospitals run by quacks.

The association also alleged that authorities in districts have stopped searches claiming they have received orders from above.



Association president, K Mahesh Kumar questioned whether the health minister took responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Public Health Doctors’ Association (TPHDA) has condemned the HRDA’s allegation against the minister.



While appealing to the government to take immediate legal action against those responsible, the association condemned criticism by some that Rao was promoting unethical medicine.



The minister after taking charge has been making people aware of scientific medicine and has been appealing to them to seek treatment in government hospitals from qualified doctors and facilities.

