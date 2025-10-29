Tribal woman dies after waiting 10 days for MRI scan at RIMS hospital

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old tribal woman from Adilabad died of illness at her home after allegedly being denied proper treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), on Monday, October 27.

Tekam Pothubhai, a resident of Sadalpur village in Bela Mandal, was admitted to RIMS on October 6 for treatment.

Doctors prescribed her an MRI scan, but due to the unavailability of a contrast injection, used for the procedure, the scan was not done.

After waiting for 10 days at the hospital, and with no MRI scan, the tribal woman returned home. However, she passed away, The New Indian Express reported.

Her relatives, along with villagers, staged a protest in front of RIMS, demanding Rs 15 lakh compensation for her children, who also lost their father last year.