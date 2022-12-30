Tribute to Pele: End of a magnificent era

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, better known as Pele, one of the greatest sports icons in history, has departed from our midst leaving a void that can never filled. Whenever we see a great artist at work–a singer, actor or sportsman, we are awestruck because we are seeing a glimpse of divinity. A high-quality creation of God. It leaves us spellbound. That was the case with Pele. He was the only player to win three World Cups and score 92 hat-tricks in his amazing career.

There may be other players who also scored many goals. In fact, Pele is not the highest goal scorer in international football. That honour has been taken by Cristiano Ronaldo. There may be other players who have the physical skills that match Pele’s ability. But in sheer artistry and imagination, Pele was unequalled. Any sport is played as much with the mind as with the body and in this respect, Pele was head and shoulders above all the rest.

The split-second innovations and the brilliant moves that he executed have not been emulated by any other player who followed him. The breathtaking ideas that seemed to erupt from his finely tuned brain in the midst of hectic action bore the hallmark of genius. When he was 10 years old he saw his father weeping inconsolably because Brazil had lost in the final to Uruguay in the World Cup of 1950. He told his father: “Don’t worry Dad. I will bring you the trophy one day.” Pele kept his word and placed in his father’s hands not one but three World Cup trophies.

Pele’s career began at an early age. His father Dondinho was a good football player during his youth. In one match Dondinho had scored five goals. He was Pele’s childhood hero and Pele’s ambition was to become as good a player as his father. But fate had other ideas. Pele became the best player on the entire planet. By the time he was 15 years old, Pele had been spotted by former World Cup player Waldemar De Britto and he took the boy to the Santos Football Club and told the director: “Senor, take this boy in your team. He will be the world’s best player one day.” They were prophetic words indeed.

At the tender age of 17, Pele made his debut for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup. The world saw the birth of a new star. Brazil won the trophy that year and followed up with another victory in 1962. But in 1962 Pele was injured and did not have a big role to play in his team’s victory. The leading role was taken over by the incomparable Garrincha.

In 1970, with two World Cup trophies under his belt, Pele had decided not to take part in that year’s World Cup. But well wishers in Brazil persuaded him to change his mind. It was lucky that he did so because the world saw him at his brilliant best. The Brazilian front liners Jairzinho, Pele, Gerson, Tostao and Rivelino working in tandem with skipper Carlos Alberto at the back, produced a brand of football that had never been seen till then. Pele played a central role, taking a hand in 14 of Brazil’s 19 goals in the tournament. Fittingly Brazil won the Cup for the third time.

Pele was hailed as the greatest ever football player in history. He could play in any position. Not many people know this, but he was also the reserve goalkeeper for his club team Santos. He not only scored goals but also saved them. In Brazil, he is hailed as a national hero for his achievements in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improved the social conditions of the poor. In his passing the world has lost not only a great football player but a kind and considerate human being.