Tributes paid to last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan on death anniversary

Hyderabad: On the 56th death anniversary of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan, his family members and associates paid floral tributes and offered prayers at his mausoleum at Masjid Jodi in King Kothi.

Urging Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao to declare February 24 as a state holiday, they said that the VII and last Nizam of Hyderabad established educational institutions and medical facilities in the city. He was not only secular but also took steps for the welfare of the people, they added.

Last Nizam of Hyderabad

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of Princely State of Hyderabad. He was the ruler of the erstwhile Hyderabad State from 1911 to 1948.

He was known as the ‘Architect of modern Hyderabad’ as he introduced electricity, and developed railways, roads, and airports during his 37-year rule.

He also established many public institutions including Osmania University, Osmania General Hospital, State Bank of Hyderabad, Begumpet Airport, and the Hyderabad High Court.

After India’s independence, he was made the Rajpramukh. He continued with the post from January 26, 1950, to October 31, 1956.