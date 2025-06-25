‘Trim beard or…’: Kashmiri doctor alleges religious bias at TN hospital

A Muslim doctor from Jammu and Kashmir has given up a Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) seat at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu after he was allegedly asked to shave his beard, which he said is an essential part of his faith.

Doctor alleges violation of religious freedom

According to a Maktoob Media report, the doctor, who requested anonymity for security reasons, had secured a seat in the nephrology department at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), Coimbatore, through the NEET Super Speciality (SS) counselling. When he went to confirm his admission, he was asked to sign a document that banned him from keeping a beard.

“I was ready to wear the uniform and even cover my beard with a mask,” he told Careers360. “But they said it’s a corporate policy, and the chairman made this rule after studying in the US. I was told I had to trim my beard or I wouldn’t be allowed to join.”

The doctor stated he had never faced such a restriction during his MBBS, MD, or senior residency at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Complaint filed with medical commission

In a complaint to the National Medical Commission (NMC), he wrote, “I follow Islamic teachings, and keeping a beard is part of my faith. India is a secular country, and the Constitution allows me to follow my religion freely. How can facial hair affect my medical training or patient care, especially when it doesn’t affect hygiene?”

Following his complaint, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) directed the hospital to allow him to join, provided all other criteria were met.

However, the doctor chose not to return.

“I don’t want to study in a place where I’ll be under pressure for three years,” he said.

He added that the policy should have been disclosed earlier. “I humbly state that keeping a beard is an integral part of my Islamic faith, and I cannot be expected to compromise on this in a secular country like India, which guarantees freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. Moreover, medical training and practice should be based on competence, ethics and patient care, not personal appearance that doesn’t hinder hygiene or safety,” he stated in his complaint.

Hospital defends policy, denies religious discrimination

KMCH, however, denied that he was rejected for having a beard.

The hospital’s medical director, Dr TP Kalaniti, said, “He can still come and join if he pays the fees, but he must follow our policy. We don’t ask to remove the beard completely. It just has to be trimmed. We can’t allow a long beard like a clergyman. All our doctors must look clean and wear ID cards and proper shoes.”

When asked about Sikh candidates, Dr Kalaniti said they could tie their beards and follow the same policy.