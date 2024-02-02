Triple talaq litigant Muslim woman backs UCC in Uttarakhand

A key figure in the legal battle against the practice of triple talaq, Saira Banu, has expressed her support for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, stating that it would be beneficial for Muslims.

Banu, who had moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of triple talaq, has now advocated for a common set of personal laws for all citizens, emphasizing its potential advantages for the Muslim community.

This comes in the light of a state government-appointed panel handing over the draft of the UCC to the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami which soon be introduced in the state Assembly.

According to reports, Saira Banu said that with the implementation of UCC, the “social system of the Muslim community will also improve.” She adding that the Muslim community is not going to suffer any harm due to its implementation rather it will move towards social development after its implementation.

A resident of Uttarakhand, Banu came under spotlight over her petition against triple talaq that led to the government of India introducing a law, banning triple talaq in the country.

Banu was previously given the status of Minister of State in Uttarakhand and also held the post of Vice Chairperson in the Women’s Commission during the BJP’s previous regime in the state.

UCC and its implications

UCC in simple terms can be described as ‘one nation, one law’. It is a legal framework that proposes to replace personal laws of different religions regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance or succession and adoption.

It is important to note that, unlike civic and criminal laws which are the same for all citizens, UCC focuses on personal laws as they are governed by various religions.

If the UCC is implemented, the following areas in personal laws are likely to get affected.