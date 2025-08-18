Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured beau Sam Merchant, video viral

Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night, and what caught everyone’s eye was her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Sam Merchant. He drove her in his shiny blue Porsche and did not hesitate to step out and help with her luggage. Sam even smiled and waved at the paparazzi, making fans call his gesture “boyfriend goals.”

Triptii Dimri’s Viral Video

Triptii kept her look casual in black pants and a white crop top. Before heading inside, she smiled and said goodbye to Sam. She even paused for a quick wave at him while posing for photographers. The short but sweet moment was captured on camera and went viral on social media, with many praising their chemistry.

This is not the first time the two have been seen together. Sam was present at the special screening of Dhadak 2 and even shared a post about the film. Earlier, the couple tried to keep things private, but they have also been seen on dinner dates and bike rides. Their latest airport outing shows they are more open about being together.

Triptii’s Work and Personal Life

Triptii was earlier linked to actor-producer Karnesh Ssharma, but reports said they broke up in 2022. Since then, her outings with Sam have drawn more attention. On the career front, Triptii was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film received good reviews from both audiences and critics.