Triptii Dimri talks about shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, the rising star in the Indian film industry, has garnered significant attention for her recent role in the blockbuster film “Animal.” Known for her previous performances in critically acclaimed films like “Bulbbul” (2020) and “Qala” (2022), Dimri has been making waves with her versatile acting skills.

It was her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in “Animal” that propelled her into the spotlight, sparking widespread discussions and contributing to the film’s success. In a recent interview with News18, Dimri shared insights into the filming process, emphasizing the ease with which the intimate scene was approached and revealing her unexpected nervousness on the first day of shooting.

Despite her growing fame, Triptii Dimri expressed surprise at the overwhelming response to her character, Zoya Riaz, in “Animal.” The actor admitted to nervousness on the first day of shooting and never anticipated the level of love and attention she has received. In an earlier interview, Dimri mentioned that she did not sign up for “Animal” seeking stardom but was drawn to the project due to the intriguing character it offered.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Released in five languages on December 1, the film has been making waves at the box office.