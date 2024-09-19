Triptii Dimri’s reported NEW salary after 10x hike, how much?

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri is fast becoming one of Bollywood’s most talked-about actresses. Known for her captivating performances, she’s set to star in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is already creating a buzz. But it’s not just her acting that’s grabbing attention—her skyrocketing fees have also made headlines, even surpassing established stars like Janhvi Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri’s Journey to Stardom

Triptii started her career with smaller roles in films like Qala, Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, and Bulbbul. These roles allowed her to showcase her talent, but it was her impactful performance in Animal that brought her nationwide fame.

Her success in Animal significantly boosted her market value. Before the film, she charged around Rs. 40 lakh per project. After Animal, she was reportedly paid between Rs. 80 lakh and Rs. 1 crore for her next film, Bad Newz.

The real turning point came after Bad Newz when Tripti’s fees surged to Rs. 6 crore per film. And now, talks in film circles have it that she has now hiked her salary and is charging a whopping Rs 10 crore for her upcoming projects. This leap in her fees has even surpassed Janhvi Kapoor, who charged Rs. 5 crore for her role in Devara.

What’s Next For Her?

Triptii Dimri is set to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, releasing on October 11, 2024. There are also rumors that she will replace Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. Also Triptii is going to share screen with Shahid Kapoor in Nadiadwala’s untitled action entertainer.