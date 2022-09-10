Tripura to launch good governance campaign on PM Modi’s birthday

Agartala: The BJP government in Tripura would undertake a two-and-a-half months long campaign on good governance in every household from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with the senior ministers and top officials to successfully conduct the ‘Proti Ghore Shushashon’ (good governance in every household) campaign to take the benefits of flagship schemes of the Central government and the state government to the door steps of the people from the district to the gram panchayat level.

The campaign would continue till November 30.The Chief Minister asked the officials and other concerned to carry out the campaign in a mission and festive mood.

Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradip Chakraborty said that as part of the good governance campaign, developmental meetings, fairs and exhibition, rallies and various other events would be organised in each block.