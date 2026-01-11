Tripura: Communal violence erupts over temple subscription, mosque damaged



Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kumarghat subdivision in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Saturday, January 10, after clashes broke out between two groups over subscription for a local temple, leaving at least five to six people injured and causing damage to houses, a timber shop and a mosque, officials said.

According to a senior official, trouble began when a group of youth stopped a timber-laden vehicle at Saidarpar within Fatikroy Police Station limits, demanding subscription for a Shiva temple.

The driver called timber merchant Masabbir Ali, who claimed he had already paid the contribution. A heated argument started, which soon escalated into a violent clash, with the youth attacking Ali and the driver, he said.

“Masabbir reportedly told the youth that he had already paid the subscription for the temple, but it appeared they insisted on money again. As an argument began over the issue, a group of youth attacked the timber merchant and driver, resulting in both suffering injuries”, the official added.

As news spread, a group of youth from the other community arrived and clashes erupted between the two sides. Masabbir’s timber shop was set on fire, flames spreading to three nearby houses, and a local mosque was also ransacked. After being alerted, the District Magistrate (DM), along with additional police forces, arrived at the spot and resorted to lathi-charging both groups to disperse the mob.

“The situation is now under control. Paramilitary forces such as Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed to defuse tension. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been clamped in Kumarghat subdivision and internet services have also been suspended for the next 48 hours,” Unakoti district magistrate Tamal Majumder told PTI.

He said police have registered a suo motu case and around eight persons were brought to the police station for questioning. Birajit Sinha, a senior Congress leader (of Unakoti district), condemned the clashes between two communities over the collection of subscriptions for a local temple.

“The attackers have not only set the timber shop on fire and attacked innocent people, but also entered a local mosque and caused extensive damage to it. I strongly condemn the clashes and demand strict action against the guilty,” he said.

Sinha claimed at least five to six persons were injured in the clashes.