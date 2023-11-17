Trisha demands HUGE fee to work with filmmakers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan gained prominence after winning the 1999 Miss Chennai pageant. She has starred in number of commercially successful films and has even won several accolades including five Filmfare Awards South among others. She is also known as ‘South Queen’ among her fans.

Trisha Krishna is currently at the peak of her professional success as she has given consecutive three blockbuster films. Her films “Ponniyan Selvan – Part 1”, “Ponniyan Selvan Part 2”, and “Leo” became successful at box office and it is reported that she has hiked her remuneration after appearing in blockbuster films in a row.

Trisha is said to be playing the female lead in Kamal Haasan’s next film with director Mani Ratnam. As per reports, she is the final talks with the makers who have offered her a huge salary of Rs 12 crores. The movie is titled ‘Thug life’.

It is reported that various Telugu filmmakers have approached her but she has not signed any film yet.

Yes, Trisha who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films has not given green signal to any Telugu filmmakers who have reached out to her as she demands hefty amount of money as her fee. It is reported that Trisha has told filmmakers that she wants more than she is getting for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’. It means she is demanding more than Rs 12 crore. She used earlier charge only Rs 3 to 5 crore as her remuneration.

Tisha is every Tamil directors top choice currently as she is one of the best actors and apart from this, she is considered to be a good luck charm by many production houses. Telugu fans of the actress hope that she might feature in any Telugu film soon.