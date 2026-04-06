Troll calls Hania Aamir ‘most overrated Pakistani artist’, see her reply

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again grabbed headlines this time not for a drama or film, but for her witty response to a troll on social media.

A screenshot that is now going viral shows a user calling her the “most overrated Pakistani artist.” Instead of ignoring the remark or reacting strongly, the actress chose humour over hostility.

Replying to the comment, Hania simply wrote: “Jali na” a slang phrase loosely meaning “You’re jealous, right?”

The short yet sharp comeback instantly resonated with fans, who flooded social media praising her confidence and light-hearted way of dealing with negativity.

Fans praise her calm and confident attitude

Hania Aamir has built a reputation for handling online criticism gracefully. Rather than engaging in long arguments or controversies, she often uses humor and sarcasm to respond.

This latest viral moment is no exception. Many fans called her reply “iconic,” while others appreciated how she chose to stay unbothered and composed.

In an age where celebrities are frequently targeted online, Hania’s approach stands out turning trolling into viral entertainment.

A star beyond social media buzz

While the viral moment has put her back in the spotlight, Hania Aamir’s popularity goes far beyond social media.

She is among Pakistan’s most followed celebrities and enjoys a massive fan base across India and other South Asian countries. Her dramas consistently trend on YouTube and television, often crossing millions and even billions of views.

Strong youth connect and brand value

Apart from acting, Hania is a favorite among brands and the youth. Her Instagram presence filled with candid moments, reels, and behind-the-scenes snippets keeps her constantly connected with fans.

This relatability is one of the biggest reasons why she continues to trend regularly, whether it’s for her work or her personality.

On the professional side, Hania Aamir was last seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which has been receiving attention online.

She also continues to ride high on the success of her recent projects and is expected to feature in upcoming dramas and digital ventures, further strengthening her position as one of Pakistan’s leading stars.