Trouble for BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy? Faces internal party opposition

The BRS leaders expressed that Reddy has been neglecting the party workers and second rung leaders in Huzurabad constituency

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st March 2026 4:11 pm IST
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy faces opposition within the BRS party in Huzurabad constituency.
KCR (left), Kaushik Reddy (right)- Source- Kaushik Reddy's facebook profile

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy is allegedly facing opposition from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres in his constituency.

On Friday night, March 20, key BRS leaders from five mandals in Huzurabad constituency reportedly gathered at the outskirts of Jammikunta town and expressed their resentment over Reddy’s behaviour towards them.

They claimed Kaushik Reddy was neglecting party workers and second-rung leaders in the constituency, which has become their cause for concern.

Subhan Haleem

Reddy, earlier with the Congress, joined the pink party during the Huzurabad 2021 by-election. His attempts to contest failed after BRS fielded G Srinivas Yadav. The bypolls were necessitated after Eatala Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a fallout.

In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Kaushik Reddy was pitted against Etala and won with a margin of 16,873 votes.

However, BRS chose Kaushik Reddy as a suitable candidate against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender in the 2023 assembly election. Kaushik Reddy defeated Eatala with a margin of 16,873 votes.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st March 2026 4:11 pm IST

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