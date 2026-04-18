Trouble for Munawar Faruqui again, Bengaluru show hits roadblocks

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui continues to land in trouble for one reason or another.

Recently, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti officially requested the Bengaluru authorities to cancel or deny permission for his stand-up special Dhandho, which was scheduled for April 18, 2026. In their letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, the group cited Faruqui’s past allegations, ongoing legal proceedings, and repeated controversies, stating that his performance could potentially hurt public sentiments and lead to unrest.

The letter specifically referenced the 2021 Indore case, where he was accused of making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities. Additionally, the organization pointed out other complaints regarding allegedly vulgar or objectionable content on OTT platforms and regulatory issues in cities like Mumbai.

However, earlier today, Munawar took to Instagram stories to share a different reason for the change. According to him, the show has been moved to next week due to a traffic advisory issued in the area. The venue is located close to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an IPL match is scheduled on the same day, leading to heavy traffic restrictions. He stated that the decision was taken keeping the audience’s convenience in mind. While he confirmed that the show will take place next week, a new date has not yet been announced.

The contrasting explanations have sparked debate online, with many questioning the actual reason behind the postponement.

On the work front, Munawar is set to go on an international tour in May, with scheduled performances in New Zealand and Australia, including cities like Christchurch, Auckland, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne.