Trouble in Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain’s love paradise

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that there is trouble in Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s love paradise. Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, the couple, who had been in a relationship for a few years, has called it quits.

Though there is no official statement from the couple, a report in ETimes suggest that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have called off their relationship and will continue to remain friends.

Aadar’s latest Instagram post is a solo photo welcoming 2023, where he has even limited the comments. This is adding more fuel to the couple’s rumoured break-up.

Tara and Aadar started dating after meeting each other in 2018 at a party. Their relationship rumours sparked paps spotted them together at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebrations. in 2019. They made their relation official on social media in 2020.

There was also a rumour circulating that this couple was planning to take their relationship next level soon by getting engaged. From sharing birthday wishes on the Instagram handle to attending Kapoor’s yearly Christmas lunch, they never failed to shed out major couple goals.

However, it seems like 2023 has started off on a very different note for Tara and Aadar.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. She was paired opposite Arjun Kapoor in the Mohit Suri film. She will next be seen in Apurva. This thriller is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.