Troubles for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, team member quits

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has undergone a significant change in its technical crew. Antony Ruben, the editor who played an important role in the success of the first installment, has stepped down from his position due to scheduling conflicts with his other film projects.

Ruben, known for his sharp editing skills that have graced several big-ticket films, reportedly made every effort to juggle the dates but ultimately had to make the tough decision to exit ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. His departure is a setback for the team, as his expertise was instrumental in shaping the thrilling narrative of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Pushpa 2 working still (Twitter)

The filmmakers, however, have not let this development hinder the progress of the film. A quick adapting to the situation, director Sukumar has reached out to another prominent editor, Naveen Nooli, to fill the void left by Ruben. Nooli, a National Film Award winner for Best Editing for his work on ‘Jersey’, is no stranger to Sukumar‘s style, having previously collaborated on successful projects like ‘Nannaku Prematho’ and ‘Rangasthalam’.

Naveen Nooli’s entry into ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the editing table. With his impressive track record and understanding of Sukumar’s vision, Nooli is well-equipped to take on the challenge of maintaining the high standards set by the first film.

Final Stages of Production

Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule is in its final stages of production and is expected to enter the post-production phase soon. The makers are gradually releasing promotional content, keeping fans engaged and excited.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.