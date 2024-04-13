Troubles for Bigg Boss OTT 3, show cancelled, know why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fans who were eagerly awaiting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT might have to wait a little longer. Recent reports suggest that the anticipated show will not be happening this year. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the decision comes from Colors TV and Jio Cinema, who feel that the audience might be experiencing saturation with the back-to-back seasons.

Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the popular reality show, made its debut in 2021, with Karan Johar as the host. Last year, Salman Khan took over as the host for the second season, which saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy.

The decision to skip Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year comes amidst concerns about the short gap between the previous season (BB 17) and the proposed start date for the next one. Bigg Boss 17 was concluded in January and recently there were reports that Bigg Boss OTT 3 might start from May 15. So, to avoid overexposure the makers have decided to drop the OTT version of the show this year.

While there’s disappointment among fans regarding the absence of Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year, there remains a possibility of the show returning in the future, following the previous pattern of a one-year gap between seasons. As of now, however, fans will have to wait for further developments on this front.

Do you want Bigg Boss OTT 3 or not? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.