Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood, seems to be hitting a rough patch professionally. The actress, once known for consistently making headlines due to her stellar performances and film choices, is now drawing attention for less favourable reasons.

Just days after reports surfaced that Deepika has been dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit, fresh buzz suggests she may also be shown the exit door from Kalki 2, starring Prabhas.

As per the latest reports, Deepika’s request for reduced working hours post-motherhood is allegedly creating friction on set, leading the makers to consider trimming or completely removing her role.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Kalki 2 team, industry chatter hints that her demands including an 8-hour workday, a hefty fee, and a stake in film profits didn’t sit well with Vanga during the Spirit negotiations either.

After her reported exit from Spirit, it was confirmed that Triptii Dimri has stepped in for a pivotal role in the film.

Amidst these back-to-back developments, Deepika has also made headlines for a more positive reason. She has reportedly come on board for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film AA6XA22, helmed by director Atlee. Sources claim Deepika was impressed with the detailed narration and showed eagerness to be part of the magnum opus.

Despite the setbacks, it seems Deepika is selectively reshaping her career path to strike a balance between personal life and professional commitments.