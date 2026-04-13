Troubles for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama Peddi has been one of the most eagerly awaited projects in recent times. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by the legendary AR Rahman, the film has already created massive buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

The released tracks, Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa, have topped music charts and dominated social media trends with their unique blend of local rhythms and international production quality.

The film was initially set for a grand theatrical release on March 26, but production hurdles and post-production requirements forced the team to reschedule it to April 30, 2026. With the shooting nearing completion and only a special item song and minor patchwork remaining, everyone expected a smooth final stretch. However, the project has now hit an unexpected snag that has brought the schedule to a temporary halt.

Creative Differences Over Star Casting

Reports suggest that all is not well between Ram Charan and the makers of Peddi regarding the choice of actress for the film’s high-profile item song. The Mega Power Star is reportedly unhappy with the team’s initial selection, leading to a pause in production.

Buzz is that the makers initially selected a south Indian actress for the special dance number. However, this decision did not sit well with Ram Charan. The lead actor is said to have insisted on bringing in someone with strong pan-India appeal to enhance the song’s reach and commercial impact. Given the film’s massive scale and nationwide expectations, Ram Charan reportedly wants a face that can generate buzz across multiple film industries and attract audiences beyond regional boundaries.

Multiple Names in Consideration

The production team has been evaluating several options for the item song. Names like Nayan Sarika, Manasa Varanasi, and a Kannada actress were initially floated. Speculation later suggested that Mrunal Thakur might be approached for the number, though the actress remained tight-lipped when asked about it during her Dacoit promotions.

Former Miss India Manasa Varanasi, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Couple Friendly, was reportedly in talks with director Buchi Babu Sana. Some industry reports even suggested a star-studded approach, with names like Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Ayesha Khan being considered for a multi-actress musical number. However, none of these options have been finalized yet.

Shoot Temporarily Paused

As of now, the shooting has been temporarily halted. Ram Charan has taken a week-long break for personal commitments, giving the team time to resolve the casting disagreement. The production is expected to resume only after a pan-India actress is finalized for the special song.

Director Buchi Babu Sana and the team require approximately ten more days of filming to wrap up the remaining portions. With the April 30 release date looking increasingly uncertain, the makers are being cautious about announcing a new theatrical debut date. They plan to reveal the final schedule only after completing all pending work.

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ram Charan, marking their first collaboration. The film also features Divyendu Sharma, Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.