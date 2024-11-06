Troubles for Vicky Kaushal’s movie due to Allu Arjun’s film: Report

Mumbai: The big box office clash between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been avoided! Originally, both films were set for December—Pushpa 2 on December 5, and Chhaava the next day on December 6. But to avoid competition, the makers of Chhaava have decided to change their release date.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited sequels, especially after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. With huge fan anticipation and likely high ticket sales, the makers of Chhaava decided it was best to pick a different date to give both films room to succeed.

While Chhaava’s new release date hasn’t been confirmed, an announcement is expected soon. This shift in dates is a smart move to ensure both movies get the spotlight they deserve.

What to Know About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 follows the journey of Pushpa Raj, a laborer who rises in a red sandalwood smuggling gang. Allu Arjun returns in his award-winning role as Pushpa, with Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. The cast also includes Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya, making it a thrilling follow-up.

What to Know About Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical film telling the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, bringing drama to this Maratha tale. Chhaava is based on a novel by Shivaji Sawant and is produced by Maddock Films.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Dual Roles

In an interesting twist, Rashmika Mandanna stars in both films, playing very different characters. In Pushpa 2, she’s Pushpa’s loyal partner, while in Chhaava, she plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj’s strong and devoted wife. Fans are excited to see her versatility in both movies.

A Blockbuster December Awaits!

With Pushpa 2 releasing solo on December 5, fans can enjoy the highly anticipated sequel without any clash. This change ensures a smooth run for both Pushpa 2 and Chhaava, giving each movie a chance to shine this December.