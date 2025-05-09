Hyderabad: Fans were sent into a frenzy when news broke that Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are coming together for not one, but two major projects. The first is a special Eid telefilm written by Farhat and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri. The telefilm has already been shot and is set to air on Hum TV this Eid ul Adha in June.

While the telefilm has generated buzz, it’s their drama that fans have been most eager about. Titled Mitti De Baway, the period piece was confirmed by director Haissam Hussain and was said to be in the pipeline for Green TV, with speculations suggesting that shooting would commence in October.

However, latest chatter suggests the drama might not be happening after all. Rumours hint at scheduling conflicts or other undisclosed reasons. As of now, there’s no official confirmation, leaving fans curious with some even wondering if the delay has anything to do with ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Adding to the speculation, there are whispers in Lollywood circles that Hum TV has also offered Mahira and Wahaj an Umera Ahmed script. That project, however, is said to depend on how well the telefilm performs and how warmly their on-screen chemistry is received.

So, for now, only the telefilm is confirmed. The rest remains up in the air. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.