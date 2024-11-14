Troubles in Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s wedding, fans react to Reddit post

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly planning to marry in Hyderabad on December 4, though an official confirmation on the date is still awaited. While wedding preparations are repotedly underway, a new development has left fans shocked.

Delays in Naga Chaitanya’s 2nd Marriage?

A Reddit post that is going viral online hints at potential hurdles for the couple, stating that an astrologer had predicted a rocky future for a “Tollywood star kid” and his Bollywood web series fiancée — a description that matches Naga and Sobhita.

Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Sobhita (Image Source: X)

According to the post, Naga’s parents, actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, are rumored to be reconsidering the marriage after consulting a second astrologer who reportedly supported the initial prediction.

The post read, “An astrologer had predicted that this Tollywood star kid’s marriage to a Bollywood web series star is doomed. As per a source, his parents cross checked with another astrologer. the other astrologer also predicted the same outcome. Now his parents are asking him to reconsider marrying his fiancé.”

Check out the viral post and how netizens are reacting to it.

Fans react to viral post.

Venu Swamy’s Prediction And Backlash

This isn’t the first time astrological forecasts have cast a shadow over Naga Chaitanya’s relationships. After his engagement to Sobhita in August, astrologer Venu Swamy went viral for predicting challenges in their marriage, allegedly due to an unspecified third party, foreseeing a potential end by 2027.

Swamy, who had earlier predicted Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, faced heavy criticism for his comments on the new couple’s private life. Following backlash, including a complaint from the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA), Venu Swamy removed his post and issued a public apology, explaining that his comments were simply an extension of earlier predictions.

Naga Chaitanya’s family is yet to respond to these fresh speculations.